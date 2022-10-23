Like Today Maybe Greed Was the Real Problem In Sodom Too!

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28 “It was the same in the days of Lot. People were eating and drinking, buying and selling, planting and building. 29 But the day Lot left Sodom, fire and sulfur rained down from heaven and destroyed them all.
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