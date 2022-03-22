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Hunter Biden and Bio Lab Funding in Ukraine! Dr. Lee Merritt and Carrie Madej! Greg Reese: The Enemy Within!
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391 views • March 22, 2022
1. CDC Removes 24 Percent of Child COVID-19 Deaths, Thousands of Others https://link.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app/cdc-removes-24-percent-of-child-covid-19-deaths-thousands-of-others_4345083.html
2. Greg Reese: Hunter Biden and Bio labs Claus Schwabb: https://rumble.com/vx0stv-klaus-schwab-and-hunter-biden-connected-to-ukraine-bio-labs.html?mref=6zof&;mrefc=3
3. Greg Reese: Enemy within! Weaponized Bioweapons:. https://rumble.com/vxrydl-enemies-within.html?mref=6zof&;mrefc=4
4. Obama Biolabs: https://thenationalpulse.com/2022/03/08/obama-led-ukraine-biolab-efforts/
5. Global research: Ukraine has been run by Nazis since 2014. https://www.globalresearch.ca/evidence-ukraine-been-run-nazis-since-february-2014/5772997
6. US supports NEO Nazis in Ukraine: https://archive.ph/SW7eA
7. Storm clouds gathering: Ukraine, and US involvement 2014: https://youtu.be/fWkfpGCAAuw
8. Oliver Stone 2016 Ukraine in fire: https://rumble.com/vw7ykf-ukraine-on-fire-oliver-stone-2016.html
9. Dr. Lee Merritt and Dr. Carrie Madej https://www.bitchute.com/video/TUydVJnYbpFC/
10. Music: David Wallimann: how to create your music: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLH8SpmhtFbBtGdaA8RSLjblIBH6aQOWaa
You can support the channel via The PayPal link: http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
You can join Patreon to support the channel. http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones
2. Greg Reese: Hunter Biden and Bio labs Claus Schwabb: https://rumble.com/vx0stv-klaus-schwab-and-hunter-biden-connected-to-ukraine-bio-labs.html?mref=6zof&;mrefc=3
3. Greg Reese: Enemy within! Weaponized Bioweapons:. https://rumble.com/vxrydl-enemies-within.html?mref=6zof&;mrefc=4
4. Obama Biolabs: https://thenationalpulse.com/2022/03/08/obama-led-ukraine-biolab-efforts/
5. Global research: Ukraine has been run by Nazis since 2014. https://www.globalresearch.ca/evidence-ukraine-been-run-nazis-since-february-2014/5772997
6. US supports NEO Nazis in Ukraine: https://archive.ph/SW7eA
7. Storm clouds gathering: Ukraine, and US involvement 2014: https://youtu.be/fWkfpGCAAuw
8. Oliver Stone 2016 Ukraine in fire: https://rumble.com/vw7ykf-ukraine-on-fire-oliver-stone-2016.html
9. Dr. Lee Merritt and Dr. Carrie Madej https://www.bitchute.com/video/TUydVJnYbpFC/
10. Music: David Wallimann: how to create your music: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLH8SpmhtFbBtGdaA8RSLjblIBH6aQOWaa
You can support the channel via The PayPal link: http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
You can join Patreon to support the channel. http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones
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