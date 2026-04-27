Episode 23 Myth Buster: Keep Your Phone A Thickness Of Thumb Away

Norbert is a lifecoach and has seen a lot. EMR is a hideous and cunning friend, always there, helping and giving you much, at any time of day or night. But he also demands his price: He threatens your health. Seriously. Listen to Norbert.

For more information please go to:

https:/emrprotection.co https://improveyourlife.us https://improveyourlife.us/webinar https://improveyourlife.us/talk-shows...





You can also contact Norbert on Telegram:

https://t.me/+XXjOs3jFrSw5ZWEy

t.me/Improve_Your_Life_NorbertHeuser

You may contact Norbert Heuser per Mail: [email protected]





You can find more information from Norbert Heuser about Frequencies and other topics such as the Danger of Water, Cellphones and Problems of Poor Sleep, the health dangers of Tattoos & Piercings and more on Norbert’s website: https://improveyourlife.us