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The Takedown of Joe Rogan
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1 view • February 11, 2022
Some years ago, actor Tom Cruise questioned the over-use of pharmaceuticals on vulnerable people. The pharmaceutical industry swung into action to discredit Cruise and keep sales high. Podcaster Joe Rogan recently fell afoul of the same industry and is now experiencing a similar assault on his name and credibility. In short, he's being Cruise-ified.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Daniel Natal Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Source:
1) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ddjU8NHbGiY
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Daniel Natal Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Source:
1) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ddjU8NHbGiY
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