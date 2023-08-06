Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
18,250 YEAR OLD EVIDENCE HUMAN OCCUPATION IN OREGON, NORTH AMERICA 💀 HISTORY WITH KAYLEIGH
channel image
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
447 Subscribers
112 views
Published a day ago

New evidence discovered in the past years show that humans have been occupying North America for longer than was once thoughtIn this video I'm gonna tell you about the latest discovery of human occupation made in Oregon dating back to 18,250 years ago



#OregonArchaeology #HumansInNorthAmerica #NewDiscoveries


Music: Adrian von Ziegler

Sources: https://www.opb.org/article/2023/07/15/archaeology-southern-oregon-human-habitation-18000-years-ago/

https://around.uoregon.edu/content/field-site-shows-evidence-humans-oregon-18000-years-ago

https://thehill.com/changing-america/enrichment/science/4087928-possible-proof-of-oldest-human-occupied-site-found-in-oregon-dating-back-over-18k-years/

https://www.livescience.com/archaeology/stone-tools-and-camel-tooth-suggest-people-were-in-the-pacific-northwest-more-than-18000-years-ago

https://www.ancient-origins.net/news-history-archaeology/rimrock-draw-rockshelter-0018782




Become a Channel member: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMwDeEoupy8QQpKKc8pzU_Q/join

Support me on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/HistoryWithKayleigh


Human Evolution: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLyM1QcUGVGddXxYT_n_2XNxJI1IqYnziF

Ancient Structures: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLyM1QcUGVGdfmvhQKoWzGJnJgQ4BfaplL

Ancient Queens: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L-5ENRuFn9g&list=PLyM1QcUGVGddonv6zBIjfj30EyMavpBPy&index=1

New Discoveries: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLyM1QcUGVGdfCySvH9f3ReUXsuPbW0hAU

Fact or Fiction?: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLyM1QcUGVGdeib_J7to1OuMEa6635OoQo


Please leave a comment, like & subscribe!

Join my Discord: https://discord.gg/tK9PZ83

Add me on Twitter: https://twitter.com/KayleighHistory

Add me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/historywithkayleigh/

Keywords
oregonnorth americahistory with kayleigh18 250 year old evidencehuman occupation

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket