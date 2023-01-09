Create New Account
This Is Why Knowing Both Sides of the Story Is So Crucial
108 views
Finding Genius Podcast
Published Yesterday |

Here’s why you should always strive to get both sides of the story and never settle for knowing only one:

In this video, Steven Kull, the founder and president of Voice of the People – a non-partisan organization dedicated to amplifying the voiced of “the people” in government, talks about the why people must hear both sides of a story before making any decisions. 👇

According to Steven, exposure to multiple viewpoints can LEAD to finding common ground and making more informed decisions. 🙌

Not seeking out both sides of a story can get you stuck in a silo whereas seeking out diverse perspectives and engaging in critical thinking! 🧠

Keywords
rationalcritical thinkingnon-partisan organization

