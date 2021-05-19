SOULED OUT - S 7: Ep 2 - FIND YOURSELF w/ TJ Schultz

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We are pretty ridiculous when we get together so I hope you aren't here for a bunch of serious talk about Jesus.
This first portion is always pretty loose as we're catching up on life, love, work, and some of the amazing things we are living through as humans in this glorious time on earth!
Warning!
It is TJ Schultz and I -- so you know -- there's one or two F-bombs throughout...
;)
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