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Real Christians attack millions of assassins & stop NWO. Fake Christians focusing on rapture escape
ChristianRapture
ChristianRapture
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111 views • August 26, 2023

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (August 2023). One of our allies posted a story of a dog that fought off a pack of dozens of coyotes to defend his Lord’s flock. Dear brethren, this is the way to distinguish between a real Christian and fake Christian:


Real Christian samurai warriors are attacking millions of assassins and world rulers and stopping NWO, and preventing extermination of the human specie


The real Christian samurai warriors of Christ are attacking the millions of CIA NSA MI6 FBI Freemason Jesuit Wicca Black Ops Satanist assassins and world rulers and their black nobility families nephilim & chimera fake alien incarnate avatar bosses and Draco empire space fleets and fallen angels and Satan Lucifer and the earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers pedophile cannibal Satanist reptilian hybrid witch feminists, who are torturing & lesbian raping (pegging) & satanic sacrificing & eating 12 million children and throwing their human meat & bone ashes into the supermarket groceries & church food & fast food, by exposing all their names & identities & organizations & secrets & crimes & methods & plans & activities, so that everyone will come to try to assassinate them every day and cook them alive with CIA microwave oven weapons from next door homes & rooms and all the church donators will ridicule them as lunatic heretic idiotic narcotic maniacs, in order to restrain the spirit of the AntiChrist and protect the human specie populace from extermination. They will sometimes receive a dozen assassination attempts a day by FBI pinpoint heart attack EMF weapons, and US military spec ops Satanist black magician “heart exploding” psychic assassin psionic warfare department soldiers, and demon spirit SIDS suffocation attacks, and flesh-eating bacteria HIV biochemical weapon attacks, and income cut off imminent starvation attacks, and family’s brains controlled to try to kill them, and witchcraft & psychic attacks, and CIA NSA MI6 FBI Freemason Jesuit Wicca Black Ops Satanist assassins trying to shoot them in the head in their apartment lobbies, and so on and so forth. They uphold God’s honor & duty & name & righteousness & faith & holiness & self-sacrificial love of Jesus. After we real Christian samurai are raptured into heaven, there will be no more protection for these fake Christians, who no one is trying to kill frantically right now.


Western feminist nations’ “naked women’s heads, men’s pants cross-dressers” cowardly traitor fake Christians spend life focusing on escaping at rapture


The Western feminist nations’ “Bible verses redefining, women’s head coverings rebelling, fallen angel head controlled” “Satan Lucifer’s post-1960s cross-dress-project men’s pants wearing” “unbiblical post-1873 10% salary illegal tithe income tax extorting” fake Christians and Satan Lucifer’s “ordained & allowed & trained & non-assassination-attempts-receiving” fake unbiblical job position pastors are focused on escaping at the rapture, and they spend their entire life concerned about the COVID biochemical weapon vaccine mandates, and the Ukraine war nuclear war plans, and manufactured famines, and DEW terrorism wildfires, and economic sabotage, and LGBTPB (lesbian gay bisexual transvestite pedophile bestiality) pedophile cannibal Satanist reptilian hybrid & Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatar elites’ child pedophilia sex education, which are results of God’s judgment upon their Western feminist nations for these fake Christians and fake pastors redefining of hundreds of Bible verses to release millions of fallen angels to exterminate their human specie.


Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047


See full article at:

https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver


Tags:


#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine

Keywords
healthbiblegodchristjesusqanonchristianchurchdonald trumprapturenwoqpatriotilluminatipastorcoronaviruscovid
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