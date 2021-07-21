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KEVIN STREET - SEVERE ADVERSE REACTION: SEVERE NEUROLOGICAL SYMPTOMS, SEIZURES, TREMORS ...
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162 views • July 21, 2021
Video taken from COVID VACCINE VICTIMS AND FAMILIES. - AstraZeneca 6th May 2021 - Severe Adverse Reaction: Severe Neurological Symptoms, Seizures, Tremors, Constant Trouble with Walking, Thinking and much more.
Telegram: https://t.me/COVID19VACCINEVictims
Telegram: https://t.me/COVID19VACCINEVictims
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