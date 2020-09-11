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Speed Test Netgear Nighthawk R6700 VS NetGear NightHawk X6 [Reupload]
F3ND1MUS
F3ND1MUS
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2 views • September 11, 2020
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NETGEAR Nighthawk R6700-100NAS AC1750 Smart Dual Band Wi-Fi Gigabit
Router * http://amzn.to/2jUZB0D

VS

NETGEAR Nighthawk X6 AC3200 Tri-Band Gigabit WiFi Router (R8000)
* http://amzn.to/2kVkR6s

Music by:
Harry Potter - Expecto Patronum (Goblins From Mars Trap Remix)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rxau0SgBI-s
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Corbyn Kites
CHECK OUT Corbyn Kites Channel here:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7A-8IDjlL2mYEz4Ozr2sFg/featured
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