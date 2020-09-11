© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Speed Test Netgear Nighthawk R6700 VS NetGear NightHawk X6 [Reupload]
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
2 views • September 11, 2020
*Affiliate Link Disclosure: I get a commissions from purchases made using
the following link or links.
NETGEAR Nighthawk R6700-100NAS AC1750 Smart Dual Band Wi-Fi Gigabit
Router * http://amzn.to/2jUZB0D
VS
NETGEAR Nighthawk X6 AC3200 Tri-Band Gigabit WiFi Router (R8000)
* http://amzn.to/2kVkR6s
Music by:
Harry Potter - Expecto Patronum (Goblins From Mars Trap Remix)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rxau0SgBI-s
OUTRO MUSIC BY:
Corbyn Kites
CHECK OUT Corbyn Kites Channel here:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7A-8IDjlL2mYEz4Ozr2sFg/featured
***
Support my work and join the end credits scene of my future videos by donating at the following link:
paypal.me/f3nd1mus
***
All My Video Locations:
YouTube:
https://www.youtube.com/F3ND1MUS
LBRY.TV:
https://dev.lbry.tv/@F3ND1MUS:5
BITCHUTE:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/duYo1GgB11N3/
Daily Motion:
https://www.dailymotion.com/dm_541ef5cef96eff007d4dcb743443dbfd
Minds:
https://www.minds.com/f3nd1mus/
Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/f3nd1mus
***
My Social Media & Blogs:
Twitter:
https://twitter.com/F3ND1MUS
F3ND1MUS Gaming Videos:
https://f3nd1mus.blogspot.com/
F3ND1MUS Product Reviews
https://f3nd1musproductreviews.blogspot.com/
F3ND1MUS How To:
https://f3nd1mushowto.blogspot.com/
F3ND1MUS Tech Problems:
https://f3nd1mustechproblems.blogspot.com/
F3ND1MUS | NO COPYRIGHT NO ROYALTY FREE COMMERCIAL USE
https://nocopyrightnoroyaltyfreecommercialuse.blogspot.com/
F3ND1MUS Thoughts
https://f3nd1musthoughts.blogspot.com/
the following link or links.
NETGEAR Nighthawk R6700-100NAS AC1750 Smart Dual Band Wi-Fi Gigabit
Router * http://amzn.to/2jUZB0D
VS
NETGEAR Nighthawk X6 AC3200 Tri-Band Gigabit WiFi Router (R8000)
* http://amzn.to/2kVkR6s
Music by:
Harry Potter - Expecto Patronum (Goblins From Mars Trap Remix)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rxau0SgBI-s
OUTRO MUSIC BY:
Corbyn Kites
CHECK OUT Corbyn Kites Channel here:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7A-8IDjlL2mYEz4Ozr2sFg/featured
***
Support my work and join the end credits scene of my future videos by donating at the following link:
paypal.me/f3nd1mus
***
All My Video Locations:
YouTube:
https://www.youtube.com/F3ND1MUS
LBRY.TV:
https://dev.lbry.tv/@F3ND1MUS:5
BITCHUTE:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/duYo1GgB11N3/
Daily Motion:
https://www.dailymotion.com/dm_541ef5cef96eff007d4dcb743443dbfd
Minds:
https://www.minds.com/f3nd1mus/
Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/f3nd1mus
***
My Social Media & Blogs:
Twitter:
https://twitter.com/F3ND1MUS
F3ND1MUS Gaming Videos:
https://f3nd1mus.blogspot.com/
F3ND1MUS Product Reviews
https://f3nd1musproductreviews.blogspot.com/
F3ND1MUS How To:
https://f3nd1mushowto.blogspot.com/
F3ND1MUS Tech Problems:
https://f3nd1mustechproblems.blogspot.com/
F3ND1MUS | NO COPYRIGHT NO ROYALTY FREE COMMERCIAL USE
https://nocopyrightnoroyaltyfreecommercialuse.blogspot.com/
F3ND1MUS Thoughts
https://f3nd1musthoughts.blogspot.com/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.