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Joel & Pat's Wake Up Call 08-10-2021 The Illusion Fabricated For The Masses
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71 views • August 10, 2021
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The fabrication of events by the media and governments has always been, so thinking now is any different is insanity. Let's take a look at some of the days fabrications. As we know the show must go on!
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Article Links:
https://twitter.com/Arwenstar/status/1424757137692053511?s=19
https://www.palmbeachpost.com/story/opinion/editorials/2021/08/09/usa-today-florida-network-desantis-covid-handling-spells-disaster-editorial-failing-lockdown-masks/5521177001/
http://www.informationliberation.com/?id=62443
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The fabrication of events by the media and governments has always been, so thinking now is any different is insanity. Let's take a look at some of the days fabrications. As we know the show must go on!
Waking the Future Telegram Public Group: https://t.me/joinchat/uNi-dMIwsZlmMGEx
Waking the Future Telegram Channel (Updates): https://t.me/wakingthefuture
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Flote: https://flote.app/user/WakingtheFuture
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
https://twitter.com/Arwenstar/status/1424757137692053511?s=19
https://www.palmbeachpost.com/story/opinion/editorials/2021/08/09/usa-today-florida-network-desantis-covid-handling-spells-disaster-editorial-failing-lockdown-masks/5521177001/
http://www.informationliberation.com/?id=62443
Thumbnail Link:
https://external-content.duckduckgo.com/iu/?u=https%3A%2F%2Fcaymans.org%2Fimages%2F21%2F08%2Ff547818b5928b90a4554439df5e6c451.jpg&;f=1&nofb=1
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