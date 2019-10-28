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10/25/19 #DRAGNET2020: EC= MAYA'S Ritual, Romania, CA Fires, S Gordon SES #BBerryGate
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97 views • October 28, 2019
You Are Free TV
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10/25: Today, we see HRC perform candidate style at Cummings funeral, 2nd only to Maya Cummings herself-- will she run for Elijah's Congressional seat? Meanwhile, IG FISA report imminent, Durham Investigation goes criminal and the Deep State is drowning!!
Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness.
Is this Hillary's pseudo campaign announcement speech:
https://www.c-span.org/video/?465670-...
Susan Gordon is Brennan's mole:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Susan_M...
Mark Gitenstein, former Amb. to Romania, on Joe's Board:
https://www.mayerbrown.com/en/people/...
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/...
Most recent On Bill Taylor, SES'er, on G Webb's channel:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uWeBv...
Plasma fires in CA: Please sub to Logic Before Authority
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K60Fb...
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To support YAFTV:
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To donate to the channel via PayPal:
[email protected] (please no personal msgs here)
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81.2K subscribers
10/25: Today, we see HRC perform candidate style at Cummings funeral, 2nd only to Maya Cummings herself-- will she run for Elijah's Congressional seat? Meanwhile, IG FISA report imminent, Durham Investigation goes criminal and the Deep State is drowning!!
Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness.
Is this Hillary's pseudo campaign announcement speech:
https://www.c-span.org/video/?465670-...
Susan Gordon is Brennan's mole:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Susan_M...
Mark Gitenstein, former Amb. to Romania, on Joe's Board:
https://www.mayerbrown.com/en/people/...
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/...
Most recent On Bill Taylor, SES'er, on G Webb's channel:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uWeBv...
Plasma fires in CA: Please sub to Logic Before Authority
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K60Fb...
Thanks for supporting You Are Free TV! Please join us on the 6pm prayer wave, wherever you are on the planet, to anchor the prayer for peace and for the liberation of humanity from the NWO fascist Cab_l!
To support YAFTV:
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
To donate to the channel via PayPal:
[email protected] (please no personal msgs here)
YOU ARE FREE!
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