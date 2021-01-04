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PETER HITCHENS: Guess where Professor Lockdown got his ideas ... China’s police state
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4 views • January 04, 2021
Professor Lockdown being. the infamous Neil (Boris gave me my job back) Ferguson
Documentary put together by
https://brandnewtube.com/@thedeadgene
Tell me who you hang around with and I'll tell you who you are.
By Peter Hitchens for The Mail on SundayPublished: 17:00 EST, 2 January 2021 | Updated: 18:32 EST, 2 January 2021
"Modern China is a horrible place, cruel, ruthless and unembarrassed. But for some reason SAGE came to like Peking’s Covid strategy. Ferguson told The Times that ‘as the data accrued it became clear it was an effective policy’."
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/de....bate/article-9106799
Documentary put together by
https://brandnewtube.com/@thedeadgene
Tell me who you hang around with and I'll tell you who you are.
By Peter Hitchens for The Mail on SundayPublished: 17:00 EST, 2 January 2021 | Updated: 18:32 EST, 2 January 2021
"Modern China is a horrible place, cruel, ruthless and unembarrassed. But for some reason SAGE came to like Peking’s Covid strategy. Ferguson told The Times that ‘as the data accrued it became clear it was an effective policy’."
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/de....bate/article-9106799
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