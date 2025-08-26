Proof Natural Storms Are Intensified to Super Storms Using Geoengineering - Dane Wigington

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hurricane Ian. Hurricane Harvey. Hurricane Sandy. Guadalupe River Flood. What do these natural disasters have in common? Potentially, they were linked through government-driven weather manipulation that caused a maximization of extreme damage and high casualties. Dane Wigington, the lead researcher of GeoEngineeringWatch.org, discusses the manipulation of massive weather systems, an experimental and dangerous practice that dates back to the 1940s with Project Cirrus. Climate engineering changes the chemistry of the atmosphere, and because of this, the atmospheric chemistry on Earth is in a dire situation. “We’ve totally obliterated its energy equilibrium balance,” he says. He warns of serious consequences for destroying God’s creation, including the end of humanity.
TAKEAWAYS
Power-hungry tyrants are destroying the planet as they seek to maintain and broaden their control
We can speculate that many of these extreme natural disasters are not entirely random
Climate engineering is destroying the protective layer of the atmosphere
We have a very fragile power structure and a population that’s hopelessly asleep at the wheel
