Proof Natural Storms Are Intensified to Super Storms Using Geoengineering - Dane Wigington
Counter Culture Mom
33 views • 20 hours ago

Hurricane Ian. Hurricane Harvey. Hurricane Sandy. Guadalupe River Flood. What do these natural disasters have in common? Potentially, they were linked through government-driven weather manipulation that caused a maximization of extreme damage and high casualties. Dane Wigington, the lead researcher of GeoEngineeringWatch.org, discusses the manipulation of massive weather systems, an experimental and dangerous practice that dates back to the 1940s with Project Cirrus. Climate engineering changes the chemistry of the atmosphere, and because of this, the atmospheric chemistry on Earth is in a dire situation. “We’ve totally obliterated its energy equilibrium balance,” he says. He warns of serious consequences for destroying God’s creation, including the end of humanity.



TAKEAWAYS


Power-hungry tyrants are destroying the planet as they seek to maintain and broaden their control


We can speculate that many of these extreme natural disasters are not entirely random


Climate engineering is destroying the protective layer of the atmosphere


We have a very fragile power structure and a population that’s hopelessly asleep at the wheel



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Download the CCM App: https://bit.ly/4m9MDe9

Operation Popeye: https://bit.ly/4mULbwr


🔗 CONNECT WITH GEOENGINEERING WATCH

Website: https://geoengineeringwatch.org/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/geoengineeringwatch.org

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/geoengineering.watch/


🔗 CONNECT WITH DANE WIGINGTON

Facebook: https://bit.ly/414udDh

X: https://x.com/RealGeoEngWatch

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/DaneWigington


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Wholesale Direct Metals: https://wholesaledirectmetals.com/tina

Medi-Share: https://www.medishare.com/tina-griffin

MasterPeace (get discounts with code TINA): https://bit.ly/CounterCultureMom

Institute for Creation Research: http://icr.org/tina


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://theccmshow.lightcast.com/


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2024 Recap & 2025 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/


#counterculturemom #geoengineering #climateengineering #climatechange #climatesolutions #sustainability #SRM #GGR #carboncapture #carbonremoval #cloudbrightening #cloudseeding #chemtrails #geoengineeringwatch #HAARP #NWO


Keywords
geoengineeringgovernmentweather manipulationhurricanesdane wigingtonproject cirrustina griffincounter culture mom show
