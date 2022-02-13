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Revealed Perplex Reality Explained
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74 views • February 13, 2022
Dr Kent Hovind takes on a 3-scientist panel by himself and Truth. Dr Hovind completely destroys them. And earns a " Mic Drop"!
Dr. Masaru Emoto has research that passed "double Standard Testing". This research shows that, there is more to the world than meets the eye. The spiritual element is more powerful and real than, what we perceive.
Dr. Masaru Emoto has research that passed "double Standard Testing". This research shows that, there is more to the world than meets the eye. The spiritual element is more powerful and real than, what we perceive.
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