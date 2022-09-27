👽🛸 "the secret KGB UFO files: sverdlovsk, E.B.E autopsy + flash frames 1969" in 1969 the Russian military discovered a crashed spacecraft near the district of sverdlovsk, finding the dead body of an extraterrestrial being inside.

An autopsy was performed on the extraterrestrial biological entity (E.B.E)

Information: for five decades, american agencies have stockpiled information on UFO's, so did their counterparts behind the iron curtain.

Soldiers, scientists and spies all paint a disturbing picture of the KGB's secret campaign.

The UFO encounter that almost sparked a nuclear war. the pair of MiG fighters that tried to shoot down a UFO - both jets blown out of the sky! stunning proof that the soviets recovered something not from this earth!