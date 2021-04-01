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Ron Paul: Gold and Bitcoin are at risk of government crackdown (Pt. 1/2)
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210 views • April 01, 2021
Kitco NEWS

Watch part 2 of this interview: https://youtu.be/_oW2RYRwAew

The best way to protect against economic turbulence is with hard assets like precious metals and real estate, but even these are under threat from the government, former Congressman and host of The Liberty Report, Ron Paul, tells Michelle Makori.

“The government is a threat,” Paul said. “They will crackdown because they have the ability to do it. We had a taste of [a free society]. If you don’t know where to start, just start with the Constitution, that might give you an idea of what a free society is all about.”

Paul noted that this “crackdown” could take the form of taxes.

0:00​ - Biden's stimulus plan
7:38​ - Central banks losing independence?
14:35​ - Protecting your wealth
16:05​ - Crackdown on gold, Bitcoin
19:43​ - How to combat financial bankruptcy

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bitcoindeep statefederal reservegolddeficiteconomic chaosmoral bankruptcybailoutskitco news
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