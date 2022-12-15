There Are No Rights Without Responsibilities

Hegel said, 'There are no responsibilities without rights, no rights without responsibilities.' In our society, we hear people talk about rights all the time, but never about the corresponding responsibilities. Why is that? If a tyrant wanted to take over and strip people of rights, what would be the best stealth way of doing it? By 'freeing' people of their responsibilities."

