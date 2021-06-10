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Two Brothers Ebel's Weiss Wheat Beer 4.0/5
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20 views • June 10, 2021
Two Brothers Ebel's Weiss wheat beer doesn't give us much of a story behind the name but that's alright. This one is an interesting take on a Southern German Hefeweizen (per their web page). On the nose she comes off more like a Belgian than the German Imports I've had in the past. That nice rich, sweet "fruit-cakey" aroma I associate with the Belgian yeasts. The initial hit light, soft and superfast across the top palate. Superfast thru the middle she doesn't fill the whole mouth again centering on the receptor in the soft palate. She hits the gullet and plunges right down into the business district leaving a dirty dry finish. I like this brew she works for me, but I am partial to the style especially when she getting a bit warm out here. She runs 4.9 for the ABV, the IBUs are 12 and the SRM is more OJ than pale straw so lets call it's a 18.
Thanks for coming by and having a cold one with me.
Be the Big 3 folks.
Salud !
E.
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
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Thanks for coming by and having a cold one with me.
Be the Big 3 folks.
Salud !
E.
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.cocoscope.com/channel?i=6...
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@beerandgear:d
https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/Huhwhtfkr
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