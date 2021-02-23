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Behind the Scenes: How to Start a Video Podcast [OBS Studio Demo] - Neo-Wolf NEWS #9
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30 views • February 23, 2021
In Neo-Wolf NEWS Episode #9 I explore some of the scene options and possibilities that OBS Studio offers video pod-casters...
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