Doctors were told don't do autopsies on COVID-19 patients to hide the real cause of death

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https://rumble.com/vvoi7o-medical-freedom-a-second-opinion.html
"Dr. Robert Malone and Dr. Ryan Cole join One Washington panel to discuss the criteria that Washington State Board of Health is reviewing for vaccine requirements for schools and child care facilities. The panel is hosted by Art Moore, news editor at World News Daily (WND), and Rachel Harter."
Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News