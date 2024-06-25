Wounded Palestinian man recounts his experience strapped to an Israeli security vehicle

Mujahid Raed Abbadi, 24-year-old Palestinian man who was shot and strapped to an Israeli security vehicle as it passes through a narrow alley in the West Bank city of Jenin, recounted the moments he was detained by the Israeli forces.

Abbadi said that the Israeli forces started firing towards him, his cousins and friends that led to them being injured. The Israelis continued the assault on Abbadi, breaking “the bones in my hand and leg."

Abbadi pointed out that they proceeded to pick him up and started “waving me back and forth” before throwing him into the front of the military car for a quarter of an hour in which, he “can’t describe the temperature of the bonnet of the car.”

Bahaa Abu Hammad, an orthopedic doctor at Ibn Sina Hospital believed that there was a “comminuted fracture of the right femur and humerus” in which, Abbadi has underwent a surgery that helped the fractures to stabilised externally, pointing out that an “internal fixation” will be required at a later date.

