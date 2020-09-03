Daniel Prude, 'Spit Hood', Asphyxia, bodycam footage, Rochester protests, am I missing something?

#DanielPrude #Rochester #NewYork #Police #Prude #Asphyxia



ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 41-year-old Black man died in March after being forcibly restrained by Rochester police officers.



Daniel T. Prude was handcuffed by officers in the early-morning hours of Monday, March 23, as he walked naked and bleeding in southwest Rochester.



He was suffering from acute mental-health problems when he was detained. During an 11-minute confrontation, multiple police officers were on scene, as well as two emergency medical technicians.



Force was applied for several minutes to Prude's head and back as he lay on the pavement. He lost consciousness after officers cut off his breathing and was transported to the hospital, where he died a week later.



Prude's death was ruled a homicide, according to the autopsy report.



Prude's death mirrors the plight of George Floyd, who died in late May while in the custody of Minneapolis police officers. Floyd's death sparked nationwide protests, including weekly rallies in Rochester and other locations in upstate New York.



Activists have called for massive police reform and the state of New York has passed some new legislation, including the repeal of a law which shielded police personnel and disciplinary files from public view for decades.



So here's what we know (and don't know) so far about the death of Daniel Prude.