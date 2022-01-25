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For Our Rights Lawsuit Against Ige On January 26, 2022
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10 views • January 25, 2022
Levana Lomma of For Our Rights from Kauai has filed a lawsuit against governor Ige's unlawful infinite emergencies. It will be heard on January 26, 2022 at the Hawaii Supreme Court. Come and show your support at 9am. 417 South King Street.
You can view a copy of the 29 page complaint here:
https://www.dropbox.com/s/z8mki4o7g5u6ir6/For%20Our%20Rights%20Complaint%20-%20Filed%20Copy.pdf?dl=0
https://www.LibertyPress.video
#ForOurRights #Mandates #Lawsuit
You can view a copy of the 29 page complaint here:
https://www.dropbox.com/s/z8mki4o7g5u6ir6/For%20Our%20Rights%20Complaint%20-%20Filed%20Copy.pdf?dl=0
https://www.LibertyPress.video
#ForOurRights #Mandates #Lawsuit
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