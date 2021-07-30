TruNews - 7/30/21*

Jul 30, 2021"FOREVER PANDEMIC: THIS IS NEVER GOING TO END"Courtesy of TruNewsToday on TruNews, we address the evolution of the solution to the perpetual pandemic, which has morphed from a vaccine and lockdown to cure a virus variant we can’t test for, to the age old panic of climate change.We also share testimonies of courage, from voices resisting the growing censorship and tyranny, and a pastor who moved to Alaska who has embodied what it means to fulfill the Great Commission.Rick Wiles, Edward Szall, Lauren Witzke, Matt Skow, Kerry Kinsey. Airdate (7/30/21)🔥THERE IS AN ALTERNATIVE TO WINDOWS AND IT’S CALLED LINUX🔥🔥IF YOU ARE USING WINDOWS 10 ON YOUR COMPUTER YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.🔥SWITCH TO LINUX NOW.🔥ALL VIDEO EDITING IS DONE WITH A LINUX COMPUTER WITHOUT ANY HELP OR ASSISTANCE FROM MICROSOFT OR MICROSOFT SOFTWARE.🔥🔥IF YOU ARE USING MICROSOFT PRODUCTS YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.🔥BOYCOTT BILL GATES🔥🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS 10, 11 ETC🔥🔥I RECOMMEND LINUXMINT AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO WINDOWS🔥🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥TruNews is not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene*mirror