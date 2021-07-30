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TruNews - 7/30/21*
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110 views • July 30, 2021
Jul 30, 2021
"FOREVER PANDEMIC: THIS IS NEVER GOING TO END"
Courtesy of TruNews
Today on TruNews, we address the evolution of the solution to the perpetual pandemic, which has morphed from a vaccine and lockdown to cure a virus variant we can’t test for, to the age old panic of climate change.
We also share testimonies of courage, from voices resisting the growing censorship and tyranny, and a pastor who moved to Alaska who has embodied what it means to fulfill the Great Commission.
Rick Wiles, Edward Szall, Lauren Witzke, Matt Skow, Kerry Kinsey. Airdate (7/30/21)
https://www.trunews.com/stream/forever-pandemic-this-is-never-going-to-end
🔥THERE IS AN ALTERNATIVE TO WINDOWS AND IT’S CALLED LINUX🔥
🔥IF YOU ARE USING WINDOWS 10 ON YOUR COMPUTER YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.
🔥SWITCH TO LINUX NOW.
🔥ALL VIDEO EDITING IS DONE WITH A LINUX COMPUTER WITHOUT ANY HELP OR ASSISTANCE FROM MICROSOFT OR MICROSOFT SOFTWARE.🔥
🔥IF YOU ARE USING MICROSOFT PRODUCTS YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.
🔥BOYCOTT BILL GATES🔥
🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥
🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS 10, 11 ETC🔥
🔥I RECOMMEND LINUXMINT AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO WINDOWS🔥
🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥
https://www.linuxmint.com/
http://shotcut.org/
TruNews is not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene
*mirror
"FOREVER PANDEMIC: THIS IS NEVER GOING TO END"
Courtesy of TruNews
Today on TruNews, we address the evolution of the solution to the perpetual pandemic, which has morphed from a vaccine and lockdown to cure a virus variant we can’t test for, to the age old panic of climate change.
We also share testimonies of courage, from voices resisting the growing censorship and tyranny, and a pastor who moved to Alaska who has embodied what it means to fulfill the Great Commission.
Rick Wiles, Edward Szall, Lauren Witzke, Matt Skow, Kerry Kinsey. Airdate (7/30/21)
https://www.trunews.com/stream/forever-pandemic-this-is-never-going-to-end
🔥THERE IS AN ALTERNATIVE TO WINDOWS AND IT’S CALLED LINUX🔥
🔥IF YOU ARE USING WINDOWS 10 ON YOUR COMPUTER YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.
🔥SWITCH TO LINUX NOW.
🔥ALL VIDEO EDITING IS DONE WITH A LINUX COMPUTER WITHOUT ANY HELP OR ASSISTANCE FROM MICROSOFT OR MICROSOFT SOFTWARE.🔥
🔥IF YOU ARE USING MICROSOFT PRODUCTS YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.
🔥BOYCOTT BILL GATES🔥
🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥
🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS 10, 11 ETC🔥
🔥I RECOMMEND LINUXMINT AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO WINDOWS🔥
🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥
https://www.linuxmint.com/
http://shotcut.org/
TruNews is not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene
*mirror
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