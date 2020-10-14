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#3 Criminalizing Climate Deniers - 25 Nightmares That Will Happen if Joe Biden Steals the Election
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32 views • October 14, 2020
#3) Criminalizing “climate deniers” – So-called “climate deniers” will be criminalized, and any who deny the climate change narrative in their online posts or speech will be arrested, prosecuted and imprisoned under President Kamala Harris, who has openly promised to do exactly this.
Written by Mike Adams Read More https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-10-11-nightmare-things-will-happen-if-joe-biden-wins-the-election.html
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Written by Mike Adams Read More https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-10-11-nightmare-things-will-happen-if-joe-biden-wins-the-election.html
#naturalnews #mikeadams #climatedeniers #climatedenial #25nightmares #nightmare #californiafires #healthranger #realfreenews #botchedbiden #creepyjoebiden #sleepyjoebiden #joeidiot #joemoron #joestupid #bidensucks #dailyjoe #dailyjoebiden #joebiden #biden #biden2020 #bidendenial #joekamala #trump #trump2020 #maga #maga2020 #kag #americafirst #maskupmetro #omaha #nebraska #omahanebraska #maskupomaha #maskupne #maskupnebraska #covid #covid19 #NECovid19 #Covid19Nebraska #maskmandate #maskupdate #covidhysteria #endlessemergency #covidkaren #nomaskomaha #lincoln #lincolnnebraska #nomasklincoln #gbr #unl #huskers #huskerfootball #huskerhoops #savelives #muzzleup #holdyourbreath #maskupchallenge #maskupmetrochallenge #beahero #tyranny #medicaltyranny #nomask #nomasknoentry
More Real Free News https://realfreenews.com/
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