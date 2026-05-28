Rethinking Power and Infrastructure, an interview with James Martinez

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As global demand for power grows, conversations around energy infrastructure, decentralized systems, and emerging technologies are becoming impossible to ignore. From data centers and grid limitations to alternative energy concepts, many are questioning whether current systems are prepared for the future. Others believe a major reconfiguration of power and infrastructure may already be underway. The latest interview explores the challenges, opportunities, and debates shaping the next era of energy, technology, and national resilience. Watch the full interview and join the conversation.
#EnergyFuture #Infrastructure #FutureTech #Innovation #Technology
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
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