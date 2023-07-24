Damning new evidence reveals what leading scientists really thought of COVID origins

Sky News host Sharri Markson says damning new evidence shows scientists and leading government officials who said COVID-19 came from a wet market actually suspected the virus was engineered in a lab.
“The private correspondence shows how the group of international scientists, including from Australia, colluded to insist COVID-19 had a natural origin,” Ms Markson said.
