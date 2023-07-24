Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Damning new evidence reveals what leading scientists really thought of COVID origins
channel image
danbug
19 Subscribers
143 views
Published 18 hours ago

Sky News host Sharri Markson says damning new evidence shows scientists and leading government officials who said COVID-19 came from a wet market actually suspected the virus was engineered in a lab. “The private correspondence shows how the group of international scientists, including from Australia, colluded to insist COVID-19 had a natural origin,” Ms Markson said.

Keywords
deceptionvaccinejabcovidcovid liesc-19

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket