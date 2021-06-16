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Eric Clapton Speaks Out feat. Robin Monotti - Oracle Films (Part 2 / 2)
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835 views • June 16, 2021
"Robin Monotti - A Conversation with Eric Clapton - Oracle Films"
Following on from part one of the interview with Eric Clapton, in this second part it is Robin Monotti who talks to Eric Clapton regarding his story, as well as recounting his own personal experience and understanding of the past 18 months.
A very grounded, data-driven conversation between two close friends.
t.me/OracleFilms
t.me/robinmg
YouTube: https://youtu.be/uJRtqv6NIU4
Share. Download. Reupload:
https://we.tl/t-hzDm6tIeWn
#LovenotFear
Following on from part one of the interview with Eric Clapton, in this second part it is Robin Monotti who talks to Eric Clapton regarding his story, as well as recounting his own personal experience and understanding of the past 18 months.
A very grounded, data-driven conversation between two close friends.
t.me/OracleFilms
t.me/robinmg
YouTube: https://youtu.be/uJRtqv6NIU4
Share. Download. Reupload:
https://we.tl/t-hzDm6tIeWn
#LovenotFear
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