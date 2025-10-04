BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
🇸🇪 🇮🇱 Sweden DOESN'T Want Their Thunberg Back, & Who Can Blame Them⁉️
American Patriots God Country
American Patriots God Country
230 views • 1 day ago

👕 SHOP www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com Use SAVE15 at checkout! 🇺🇸

Needless to say, an abducted person doesn't go live on social media. 😉

Needless to say, an abducted person doesn’t go live on social media. 😉

Ironically, I heard there wasn't even any aid on her boat. Whether that's true or not, she doesn't give a crap about Gazans. She cares about progressing the left's narratives.

She's a weak, terrorist-supporting puppet of the New World Order, not a victim. She's nothing more than a pawn who has been used & abused by the left since her youth.

How embarrassing for her to be a leftist tool for so long, & so often, yet still let these people control & manipulate her.

Watch all the way to the end!

Watch all the way to the end!

Ode To Greta Thunberg - How Dare You?! (AI Parody Song) YOUTUBE VIDEO - https://youtu.be/RmOB7MUMdjI?si=YJhryD11SmMuPMnF


Until next time stay American, stay Patriotic, & above all else stay Godly! PEACE! ✌️

israel palestine palestinians sweden gaza gaza war hamas greta thunberg israel war gaza aid flotilla ode to greta thunberg hamas aid greta thunberg ai parody greta thunberg song
Chapters

00:00 American Patriots for God and Country Intro

01:01 Sweden DOESN'T Want Their Thunberg Back, & Who Can Blame Them⁉️

01:44 Ode To Greta Thunberg - How Dare You?! (AI Parody Song)

05:30 American Patriots for God and Country Outro

