🇸🇪 🇮🇱 Sweden DOESN'T Want Their Thunberg Back, & Who Can Blame Them⁉️

Greta's a loser. To think these liberals actually believe that by putting out propaganda like this they're going to garner support. As if we're dumb enough to believe she's a victim, or that she's really been "abducted". 🤦🏻♂️ 😂
Needless to say, an abducted person doesn’t go live on social media. 😉
She's innocent though right?! As if we didn't just see her sail the flotilla fleet towards Gaza to give Hamas aid & as if Hamas wasn't caught directly funding this.
Ironically, I heard there wasn't even any aid on her boat. Whether that's true or not, she doesn't give a crap about Gazans. She cares about progressing the left's narratives.
She's a weak, terrorist-supporting puppet of the New World Order, not a victim. She's nothing more than a pawn who has been used & abused by the left since her youth.
How embarrassing for her to be a leftist tool for so long, & so often, yet still let these people control & manipulate her.
Ode To Greta Thunberg - How Dare You?! (AI Parody Song) YOUTUBE VIDEO - https://youtu.be/RmOB7MUMdjI?si=YJhryD11SmMuPMnF
