🇸🇪 🇮🇱 Sweden DOESN'T Want Their Thunberg Back, & Who Can Blame Them⁉️

👕 SHOP www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com Use SAVE15 at checkout! 🇺🇸

Greta's a loser. To think these liberals actually believe that by putting out propaganda like this they're going to garner support. As if we're dumb enough to believe she's a victim, or that she's really been "abducted". 🤦🏻‍♂️ 😂

Needless to say, an abducted person doesn’t go live on social media. 😉

She's innocent though right?! As if we didn't just see her sail the flotilla fleet towards Gaza to give Hamas aid & as if Hamas wasn't caught directly funding this.

Ironically, I heard there wasn't even any aid on her boat. Whether that's true or not, she doesn't give a crap about Gazans. She cares about progressing the left's narratives.

She's a weak, terrorist-supporting puppet of the New World Order, not a victim. She's nothing more than a pawn who has been used & abused by the left since her youth.

How embarrassing for her to be a leftist tool for so long, & so often, yet still let these people control & manipulate her.

Watch all the way to the end!

Ode To Greta Thunberg - How Dare You?! (AI Parody Song) YOUTUBE VIDEO - https://youtu.be/RmOB7MUMdjI?si=YJhryD11SmMuPMnF





FOLLOW US ⬇️

1. Telegram - https://t.me/APFGAC

2. Rumble - www.rumble.com/c/AmericanPatriotsforGodandCountry

3. Brighteon - www.brighteon.com/channels/apfgac

4. Truth Social - https://truthsocial.com/@APFGAC

5. BitChute - www.bitchute.com/channel/american-patriots-for-god-and-country





AMERICAN PATRIOTS APPAREL TOP COLLECTIONS ⬇️

1. Jesus Clothing: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/god-gear

2. Men's Clothing: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/mens-clothing

3. Women's Clothing: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/womens-clothing

4. Made in USA Gear: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/made-in-usa

5. III% Three Percenters Apparel: https://www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-tag/iii-three-percenters/

6. Don't Tread On Me Gear: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/dont-tread-on-me-gear

7. All Products: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/all-products





💰 DONATE ⬇️

Locals - https://americanpatriotsgodcountry.locals.com

PayPal - https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/AmericanPatriotsApp

Until next time stay American, stay Patriotic, & above all else stay Godly! PEACE! ✌️