Help! I have more than 10 "Rabbit holes" in my portolio
Published 15 hours ago

Learn what it's like when your truther journey reaches a certain threshold, and you go beyond the path of no return.....you become so embroiled in the unfolding great awakening that you leave your Normie friend's and family behind. Unless they stop lying to themselves, there are no answers to the relational barriers that they have erected between you and them. You can be in their lives but they are a million miles away from you by their own choice. There is nothing you can do.


