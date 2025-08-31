SDA Dreams About Ellen White & Donald Trump While Sunday Law Being Discussed In White House. Vision

Seventh Day Adventist brother dreams about Ellen White & Donald Trump. The Sunday Law is now being discussed in the White House. This prophetic vision shows that probation will soon close on the coming dark day.





In my dream i saw that president Trump had like as if come to pay us a visit me and my friend in our small secluded kind of room, he held a phone in his hands and somehow he had opened the unfeigned bible(this bible with egw quotations amidst it).





So i wa sharing with him a certain verse but i unfortunately don't remember the verse but when he went to read the verse, instead he saw an egw quotation and he told me.





"Your verse is different from mine, how come?" I asked "What do you mean Mr. President"





He read the quote and it was a quote of egw and it was about the national Sunday law which i unfortunately don't remember as well completely but i for now only remember two words in that egw quote (success and national Sunday law)





Then he seemed to be attracted to the new found knowledge and he began scrolling through most other quotes and was mesmerized about such knowledge and he asked, "Who is this writer?"





Now remember i was with a friend in the room and i quickly turned to him and asked him to explain to the President who this writer was and he slowly and step by step began to explain and answer the president's curiosity





However to me the one of the national Sunday law had remained on my mind and i wanted to ask him, if there's anything going on about the national Sunday law in the White house corridors but it seemed weird to ask it since he was inquiring who this writer was so i kept my patience fearing he may get angry and storm out





He stayed till sundown and the lights weren't lighting up in the room which he complain about so i seemed tried to fix them but it wasn't working out quick and he said he's leaving it's late and when we got out it was raining outside.









As he got out i left the bulb to fix it later and told him, "Mr. President please allow me escort you for a short distance."





But in my heart i had purposed now to ask him about the national Sunday law if there's anything about it in the white house corridors. We walked while talking and was waiting for the right second to ask but i woke up while we were still talking and had not asked my burning question





Ellen White Statement





There are many who, if they understood the spirit and the result of religious legislation, would not do anything to forward in the least the movement for Sunday enforcement. But while Satan has been making a SUCCESS of his plans, the people of God have failed at their post. God had an earnest work for them to do; for the honor of his law and the religious liberty of the people are at stake. God would have us see and realize the weakness and depravity of men, and put our entire trust in him; “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places. Wherefore take unto you the whole armor of God, that ye may be able to withstand in the evil day, and having done all, to stand.”

There are many who are at ease, who are, as it were, asleep. They say, “If prophecy has foretold the enforcement of Sunday observance, the law will surely be enacted,” and having come to this conclusion, they sit down in calm expectation of the event, comforting themselves with the thought that God will protect his people in the day of trouble. But God will not save us if we make no effort to do the work he has committed to our charge. We must be found faithfully guarding the outposts, watching as vigilant soldiers, lest Satan shall gain an advantage which it is our duty to prevent. We should diligently study the word of God; and pray in faith that God will restrain the powers of darkness; for as yet the message has gone to comparatively few, and the world is to be lightened with its glory.





David House