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China Ranks Good and Bad Citizens With Social Credit System
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11 views • November 05, 2021
China ranks 'good' and 'bad' citizens with 'social credit' system. This is what coming soon in USA, Canada, Uk, Europe...etc.
In China, where millions of people have their faces scanned on a daily basis, authorities are developing a so-called "social credit" system. Citizens’ behavior is monitored and scrutinised – they are given scores and ranked according to rules set by the government. "Model" citizens enjoy perks such as reduced bus fares, but those with low scores lose certain rights and are blacklisted. Our colleagues from France 2 report, with FRANCE 24’s Emerald Maxwell
In China, where millions of people have their faces scanned on a daily basis, authorities are developing a so-called "social credit" system. Citizens’ behavior is monitored and scrutinised – they are given scores and ranked according to rules set by the government. "Model" citizens enjoy perks such as reduced bus fares, but those with low scores lose certain rights and are blacklisted. Our colleagues from France 2 report, with FRANCE 24’s Emerald Maxwell
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