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AMAZING PROOF That What Jesus Told The Disciples Mirrors Revelation
Think About It
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1162 views • October 28, 2021
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How do we know for sure that we are living in the end times? If you believe what the Bible says is true, then you have to see what Jesus told the disciples when they asked Him that “all important question,”………

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RECOMMENDED READING: Confusion in the Cosmos: Decoding the Deception BY Miguel Stephano
Book available here: https://store.bookbaby.com/book/confusion-in-the-cosmos


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end timeslast daysgreat persecutionwars and rumors of warsperilous timesstressful times
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