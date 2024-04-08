Create New Account
A Fatal Error: A Single Step is a Step Too Far
Supporting one version of an unconstitutional government program over another - because it seems to be the "least offensive" option - is not only what leading founders called a "fatal error," but it also sets a precedent for more of the same, and worse.

Path to Liberty: April 8, 2024

