How Sheriffs Can Resist The Deep State

In this episode of Behind the Deep State, Alex Newman explains how sheriffs can also play a major role in resisting the Deep State agenda and protect the rights of their constituents. Previous episodes explored how states can use nullification, and how the Deep State is seeking to nationalize and then globalize law enforcement. Alex brings these two concepts together and argues that protecting America and humanity from the Deep State is a key job of sheriffs and local government, including law-enforcement. Alex recommends the efforts of Sheriff Richard Mack and the Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association and encourages the formation of Support Your Local Police committees in your community. He also calls on viewers and listeners to reach out to their sheriff and, if appropriate, educate him or her on these important issues.