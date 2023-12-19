BLESSED Be GOD

Genesis 22:18 And in Thy Seed Shall All the Nations of The Earth Be Blessed; Because Thou Hast Obeyed My Voice.

1 Samuel 15:22 And Samuel said, Hath the LORD as great delight in burnt offerings and sacrifices, as in obeying the voice of the LORD?

BEHOLD, To Obey is Better Than Sacrifice, and to hearken than the fat of rams.





https://thefinalwitness.com/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/THEFINALWITNESS https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RA8bneT7QjJQ

https://brandnewtube.com/studio

https://rumble.com/c/c