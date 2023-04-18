Welcome To Proverbs Club.Worse Than A Compliment From A Godless Fool.
Proverbs 17:7 (NIV).
7) Eloquent lips are unsuited to a godless fool—
how much worse lying lips to a ruler!
Proverbs Club Commentary.
Godless fools compliments have hidden motives.
Lying politicians have even more insidious motives.
