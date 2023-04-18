Create New Account
Worse Than A Compliment From A Godless Fool - Proverbs 17:7
Welcome To Proverbs Club.Worse Than A Compliment From A Godless Fool.

Proverbs 17:7 (NIV).

7) Eloquent lips are unsuited to a godless fool—

how much worse lying lips to a ruler!

Proverbs Club Commentary.

Godless fools compliments have hidden motives.

Lying politicians have even more insidious motives.

https://pc1.tiny.us/2p8u27uk

