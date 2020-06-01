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Something Unbelieveable Is Taking Place Under Land and Deep Under Sea!
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102 views • June 01, 2020
How can there be an undersea center located deep in the desert of Nevada? Is something secret taking place far under the surface of America?
Zohar StarGate Ancient Discoveries https://youtu.be/kFE5y_EIhvI
Zohar StarGate Ancient Discoveries https://youtu.be/kFE5y_EIhvI
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