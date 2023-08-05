Seek ye first the kingdom of God & His righteousness as nothing else matters

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.



If you remain carnal, and are not immersed in the Holy Spirit of Truth, you cannot please God, you cannot serve God, you cannot love God because the law of God, His holy ten commandments, is not a priority to you. 1 John 2:4 says, He that saith, I know him, and keepeth not his commandments, is a liar, and the truth is not in him. Revelation 21:8 and Revelation 22:15 says that liars will not be part of the kingdom of God.



Make it your priority to seek ye first the kingdom of God and His righteousness and you’ll notice that nothing else matters because everything in this world is nothing more vanity says the preacher, king Solomon, in the book of Ecclesiastes.



Please seek ye first the kingdom of God and His righteousness or the sinlessness of Christ, the Righteous One Whose law, His holy ten commandments, define His love and truth. By remaining in your sins, you are excluding yourself from being a saint of God and are bringing shame for what Christ did on the cross on your behalf according to Hebrews 6:6.



Please seek ye first the soon coming, eternal kingdom of God and His righteousness, the righteousness of Christ, our Savior Who never sinned and as the Lamb of God, cleanses you from sin upon sincere repentance on your part.





And when you repent and live by God’s holy law of love, His holy ten commandments, you become righteous through Christ in the righteousness of Christ and you’ll be part of His kingdom as His saint according to Revelation 14:12 and Revelation 22:14.



As it is written in Revelation 22:11: He that is unjust, let him be unjust still: and he which is filthy, let him be filthy still: and he that is righteous, let him be righteous still: and he that is holy, let him be holy still.



Strive to be righteous, strive to be holy so that you can be part of the eternal kingdom of God with Christ as your King. Christ is knocking at your door. Obey Him out of faith so that you can be part of His kingdom and be the King of your life.



Whatever you must give up, whatever you must do, the kingdom of God is a place you do not want to miss.



