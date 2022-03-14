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SBU of Ukraine warned in 2016 US biolabs were trying to make a bioweapon to depopulate Russians
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SBU of Ukraine warned in 2016 US biolabs were trying to make a bioweapon to depopulate Russians
They wanted to depopulate Russians – so the Ukrainians, Poles and other Slavs. No wonder Russia preferred to make their own Covid vax
related article: https://eadaily.com/ru/news/2022/01/12/eks-sotrudnik-sbu-ukrainy-rasskazal-ob-amerikanskih-biolaboratoriyah-v-sng
Would it be feasible for some of these Ukrainian refugees to carry these bio contaminants and release them in the selected host countries? What an easy way to spread a bio contagion, the host countries would never bother checking these people – so we can have promise by bill gates of hell next pandemic
Cabal for centuries been trying to exterminate Slavs as they fear them the most – but always failed. This time it will also be so.
source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rd3FvnN1EYQM/
They wanted to depopulate Russians – so the Ukrainians, Poles and other Slavs. No wonder Russia preferred to make their own Covid vax
related article: https://eadaily.com/ru/news/2022/01/12/eks-sotrudnik-sbu-ukrainy-rasskazal-ob-amerikanskih-biolaboratoriyah-v-sng
Would it be feasible for some of these Ukrainian refugees to carry these bio contaminants and release them in the selected host countries? What an easy way to spread a bio contagion, the host countries would never bother checking these people – so we can have promise by bill gates of hell next pandemic
Cabal for centuries been trying to exterminate Slavs as they fear them the most – but always failed. This time it will also be so.
source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rd3FvnN1EYQM/
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