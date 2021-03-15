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Vaccine Disaster Coming And That Was Always The Plan, Mass Extermination
Aimless News
Aimless News
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360 views • March 15, 2021
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Sources used in video:

Dr. Bossche misses the point of vaccine - https://dryburgh.com/geert-vanden-bossche-open-letter-to-who-halt-all-covid-19-mass-vaccination/

Geert Vanden Bossche Interview - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZJZxiNxYLpc&;t=2128s

Del Bigtree - https://www.brighteon.com/257797f0-06fa-4596-be69-af71bb3adc21

Hagler dies after getting vaxx - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/boxing/article-9359529/Undisputed-middleweight-champion-Marvelous-Marvin-Hagler-passes-away-unexpectedly-aged-66.html

Another vaxx victim - https://thecovidblog.com/2021/02/25/haley-link-brinkmeyer-28-year-old-physical-therapist-dead-two-days-after-mrna-shot/

Fauci interview - https://www.independentsentinel.com/high-schooler-asks-the-question-all-america-should-be-asking/ 1:54

Tackled because no mask - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_J4_PaHYCy4

Masked lunatic - https://twitter.com/GitRDoneLarry/status/1370782422145638409

Meanwhile in Florida - https://twitter.com/PeterSchorschFL/status/1370888829347979266/photo/1

Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1370971396700925952


FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.

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Keywords
vaccinejoe bidenvaccine deathsdr fauci
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