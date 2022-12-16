Save Me Texas ! Darwin needs urgent help ! Any prolifers out there for Mans BFF ?

Darwin is an itty- Bitty pocket Pittie who is going to be killed at Nueces county shelter unless someone steps up to save him. Texas has the Highest kill rates in the country now, with tons of sweet healthy dogs and Puppies killed daily . Please help Darwin ! Nueces county shelter is overfull) as they all are and killing is ongoing daily.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.