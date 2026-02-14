Busker Mike XXXI

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mike can be found playing his electric guitar somewhere in the Bourke Street Mall each Saturday. Only the best buskers are permitted to play there and he easily qualifies to draw a following. As an addition to his music entertainment, this week Mike was offering a tuft of his hair for the small price of $10 (while stocks last). He had no takers, nor did he expect any. What will he try next time?