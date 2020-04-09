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Amightywind Prophecy 152 - Listen & Be Freed from the Demon of Fear! YAH SAYS, I Shall Deliver You Once Again!
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34 views • April 09, 2020
please visit YAH'S Amightywind Ministry at
https://www.amightywind.com and https://www.amightywind.org
Written/Spoken under the anointing of the RUACH ha KODESH (HOLY SPIRIT) through Apostle Elisheva Eliyahu.
Prophecy 152 Excerpt (intro):
"Glory be to ABBA YAHUVEH, YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH and the PREICOUS RUACH HA KODESH!
This is March 20th, 2020 – remember, the number 20 is the number of redeemed in Hebrew [Prophecy & Bible]. Remember that’s a double 20—the last time I had the Prophecy on January 20th 2020, which is [Prophecy] 150.
And I just want you to know, this is the Year of the Redeemed! Do not fear!
Fear is a torment which YAHUVEH has not sent. I’ve taken down the frontpage—of the information of what’s going on around this world—and I’ve put it up on our YAHStube [http://yahstube.com] (that you can see where it’s at as you click on the banner or you go to the media [menu on the website]).
But I am now hearing, I have to build your faith up! There’s too much information all over the Internet now. You don’t know what to believe.
And whatever you do—if a prophet says that they’re a “Prophet” and they claim to have Prophecies, ask them where the proof behind their “prophecies” is because I’ll tell you this: I have proof behind the Prophecies, and it will be 26 years on April 4th 2020.
We’re in the year 20, the number of the redeemed! Don’t you want to be in the Redeemed? That means you’re saved by the BLOOD OF YAHUSHUA OUR MASHIACH! That means you have nothing to fear. For YAHUVEH says HE did not give us a spirit of fear, but of power, love and a sound mind!
Oh my AmightyWind congregation—you who call me your Pastor, and the Apostle and the Prophet. I am going to read to you the Prophecy 52, and you are going to see, what’s going on right now was already prophesied."
*****
Hello my name is Apostle Elisheva Eliyahu welcome to YAHUVEH GOD’S Aleph and Tav Amightywind RUACH HA KODESH Fire Last Chance Ministry. I am a full blooded Jew both physically and spiritually and YAHUSHUA has been the love of my life ever since I was saved as a young teen when HE rescued me and now I want to help bring many others to Salvation in YAHUSHUA.
This is a Messianic Jewish Hebrew Roots Biblical Ministry reaching both Jews and Gentiles with the Full Gospel of YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH our SAVIOR in over 50 languages worldwide for over 25 years on the internet.
please check out our new exciting Brighteon account of yahsladyinred. Brighteon is a network that promotes freedom of speech and is a great alternative to Youtube.
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/amightywind8
please check out YAH’S Tube Amightywind’s Official Video Sharing sight
https://www.yahstube.com/
YAHUVEH’S Prophecies
https://www.amightywind.com/en/prophecies.html
YAHUSHUA’S Salvation Prayer Page - In many languages https://www.amightywind.com/en/salvationprayer.html
Salvation prayer video: "Come to YAHUSHUA Today"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYykXfItzCw
https://www.amightywind.com and https://www.amightywind.org
Written/Spoken under the anointing of the RUACH ha KODESH (HOLY SPIRIT) through Apostle Elisheva Eliyahu.
Prophecy 152 Excerpt (intro):
"Glory be to ABBA YAHUVEH, YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH and the PREICOUS RUACH HA KODESH!
This is March 20th, 2020 – remember, the number 20 is the number of redeemed in Hebrew [Prophecy & Bible]. Remember that’s a double 20—the last time I had the Prophecy on January 20th 2020, which is [Prophecy] 150.
And I just want you to know, this is the Year of the Redeemed! Do not fear!
Fear is a torment which YAHUVEH has not sent. I’ve taken down the frontpage—of the information of what’s going on around this world—and I’ve put it up on our YAHStube [http://yahstube.com] (that you can see where it’s at as you click on the banner or you go to the media [menu on the website]).
But I am now hearing, I have to build your faith up! There’s too much information all over the Internet now. You don’t know what to believe.
And whatever you do—if a prophet says that they’re a “Prophet” and they claim to have Prophecies, ask them where the proof behind their “prophecies” is because I’ll tell you this: I have proof behind the Prophecies, and it will be 26 years on April 4th 2020.
We’re in the year 20, the number of the redeemed! Don’t you want to be in the Redeemed? That means you’re saved by the BLOOD OF YAHUSHUA OUR MASHIACH! That means you have nothing to fear. For YAHUVEH says HE did not give us a spirit of fear, but of power, love and a sound mind!
Oh my AmightyWind congregation—you who call me your Pastor, and the Apostle and the Prophet. I am going to read to you the Prophecy 52, and you are going to see, what’s going on right now was already prophesied."
*****
Hello my name is Apostle Elisheva Eliyahu welcome to YAHUVEH GOD’S Aleph and Tav Amightywind RUACH HA KODESH Fire Last Chance Ministry. I am a full blooded Jew both physically and spiritually and YAHUSHUA has been the love of my life ever since I was saved as a young teen when HE rescued me and now I want to help bring many others to Salvation in YAHUSHUA.
This is a Messianic Jewish Hebrew Roots Biblical Ministry reaching both Jews and Gentiles with the Full Gospel of YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH our SAVIOR in over 50 languages worldwide for over 25 years on the internet.
please check out our new exciting Brighteon account of yahsladyinred. Brighteon is a network that promotes freedom of speech and is a great alternative to Youtube.
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/amightywind8
please check out YAH’S Tube Amightywind’s Official Video Sharing sight
https://www.yahstube.com/
YAHUVEH’S Prophecies
https://www.amightywind.com/en/prophecies.html
YAHUSHUA’S Salvation Prayer Page - In many languages https://www.amightywind.com/en/salvationprayer.html
Salvation prayer video: "Come to YAHUSHUA Today"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYykXfItzCw
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