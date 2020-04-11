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Episode #1871 - Sunday - April 05, 2020 - 6PM
Live Broadcast Link: https://youtu.be/QfbXSByqrG4
THE MOST DANGEROUS MAN ON EARTH: Bill Gates Admits-On Video-Real Reason For The Lock-Downs 1870-6PM
On March 24 Bill Gates gave a highly revelatory 50-minute interview to Chris Anderson. Anderson is the Curator of TED, the non-profit that runs the TED Talks where he implies people should need proof that are vaccinated in the United States. THE MOST DANGEROUS MAN ON EARTH: Bill Gates Admits-On Video-Real Reason For The Lock-Downs – The Pete Santilli Show http://ow.ly/ZkPv30qvxMR
GUEST: Catherine Davis is the Founder and President of The Restoration Project. She often partners with the National Black Pro-life Coalition, the Network of Politically Active Christians, and the Frederick Douglas Foundation in an ongoing effort to educate Americans about the issues that are impacting the Black community. Catherine, a public speaker and civil rights champion, is a Magna Cum Laude graduate of Tufts University who attended the University of Bridgeport School of Law. Early in 2010, she partnered with The Radiance Foundation to launch one of the most news-generating Pro-Life campaigns ever, the “Endangered Species” billboard/web campaign. https://www.therestorationproject.life/ -
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