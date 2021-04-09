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How To: Vacuum Sealing Dry Food For Long Term Storage. Lucid Farms 4/9/21
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135 views • April 09, 2021
Vacuum Sealing Dry Food In 5 Gallon Buckets Using Mylar Bags & Oxygen Absorbers 4/9/21
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Find our store where we sell Live feeders for your reptiles! Roaches & Isopods at https://www.roachingaround.com
You can support me at https://www.patreon.com/LucidFarms
Also follow me on YouTube, Odysee & BitChute at -
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC-x8Js5z3fXJA6uHFKfbLmA
https://odysee.com/@LucidFarms
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/xCH38Zomzd3s
Find our store where we sell Live feeders for your reptiles! Roaches & Isopods at https://www.roachingaround.com
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