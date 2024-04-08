Create New Account
Those damn ANTIVAXXERS ! Should all now have BEEN DEAD !!! They said.. WHERE are these MONSTERS NOW ?
channel image
The Prisoner
9048 Subscribers
1012 views
Published 13 hours ago

WHERE are they (THESE MONSTERS) NOW" ! CO(N)VID TOTALITARIANS; #VAC-SIN-EATERS
WE (ANTIVAXXERS) SHOULD ALL NOW have BEEN DEAD !!! THEY SAID... BUT WE'RE ALL STILL HERE !
=============
Propaganda is communication that is primarily used to influence or persuade an audience to further an agenda, which may not be objective and may be selectively presenting facts to encourage a particular synthesis or perception, or using loaded language to produce an emotional rather than a rational response to the information that is being presented.

Never forgive, never forget. These people are murderers...

Mirrored - World Orders Review

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
liespropagandagenocidepsychopathsantivaxxersvaxx totalitarians

