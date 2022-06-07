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My Life as a Trumpeteer
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21 views • June 07, 2022
This will be episode 001 of a video series that chronicles my life as a trumpet player. I started at age 12. I am now very near 40 years of age. The blessings music has bestowed on my life have been tremendous. I want to share my story, and give advice to young up and coming musicians like myself.
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