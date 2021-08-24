© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Schmitt plays the Biden clip which proves "He's like a local news anchor just reading the headlines"
Follow
2
Share
Report
50 views • August 24, 2021
Rob Schmitt: With Trump in office liberals were mortified of how other nations might see the United States. Perhaps Joe Biden is their way of 'getting even.' "He's like a local news anchor just reading the headlines. He has no idea what he's even talking about." - via Rob Schmitt Tonight, weeknights at 10PM ET on Newsmax
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.